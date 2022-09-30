Outgoing DCI boss Kinoti hands over to Massa Salim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Outgoing Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has handed over office to Massa Salim who takes over in an acting capacity for two weeks.

This followed his resignation a few days ago as announced by President William Ruto.

“Massa, until his appointment was the deputy Director General of Criminal Investigations. The outgoing Director General joined the Kenya Police in 1992 as a recruit constable and rose through the ranks to become the country’s top detective,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

The DCI Director post was declared vacant following the resignation of Kinoti on Tuesday.

“NPSC appoints Mr. Massa Hamisi Salim, MBS, ndc (K), SAIG as the Director Criminal Investigation in an acting capacity, until the position is filled substantively and competitively in at least 14 days,” NPSC said in a statement.

The announcement came a few hours after NPSC advertised the vacancy in the Office of the DCI.

The Commission’s Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said that all interested candidates have seven days to apply for the position setting the deadline for October 6, 2022.

“Applicants must be citizens of Kenya, hold a degree from a recognized university,10 years experience in management and proven knowledge in criminal investigations and policing and meet requirements for chapter six of Constitution of Kenya 2010,” Kinuthia told Capital News.

All other requirements are outlined in Section 29 of the National Police Service Act.

The announcement on Thursday came two days after President William Ruto indicated he had received and subsequently accepted the resignation of Kinoti.

Consequently, President Ruto directed the National Police Service Commission to declare a vacancy and advertise the position.