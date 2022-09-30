Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DCI Boss George Kinoti after handing over office to Massa Salim. /DCI

Kenya

Outgoing DCI boss Kinoti hands over to Massa Salim

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Outgoing Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has handed over office to Massa Salim who takes over in an acting capacity for two weeks.

This followed his resignation a few days ago as announced by President William Ruto.

“Massa, until his appointment was the deputy Director General of Criminal Investigations. The outgoing Director General joined the Kenya Police in 1992 as a recruit constable and rose through the ranks to become the country’s top detective,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

The DCI Director post was declared vacant following the resignation of Kinoti on Tuesday.

“NPSC appoints Mr. Massa Hamisi Salim, MBS, ndc (K), SAIG as the Director Criminal Investigation in an acting capacity, until the position is filled substantively and competitively in at least 14 days,” NPSC said in a statement.

The announcement came a few hours after NPSC advertised the vacancy in the Office of the DCI.

The Commission’s Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said that all interested candidates have seven days to apply for the position setting the deadline for October 6, 2022.

“Applicants must be citizens of Kenya, hold a degree from a recognized university,10 years experience in management and proven knowledge in criminal investigations and policing and meet requirements for chapter six of Constitution of Kenya 2010,” Kinuthia told Capital News.

All other requirements are outlined in Section 29 of the National Police Service Act.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The announcement on Thursday came two days after President William Ruto indicated he had received and subsequently accepted the resignation of Kinoti.

Consequently, President Ruto directed the National Police Service Commission to declare a vacancy and advertise the position.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Court suspends IEBC decision to interdict deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) has suspended the decision by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)to interdict...

18 mins ago

Kenya

Taskforce on education reforms gazetted after President Ruto appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – A task force on education reforms has been gazetted following its appointment by President William Ruto. According to the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

6 million Kenyans listed in CRB for defaulting – Metropol

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 30 – Metropol, a credit management company now says six million Kenyans are currently blacklisted at the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Paul Gicheru’s Postmortem underway at Lee Funeral home

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 30 – The postmortem exercise on the body of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru who died four days ago is currently...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

High Court revokes degree requirement for governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The High Court has termed unconstitutional the degree requirement for aspirants vying for the gubernatorial seat. In his ruling,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja assures NMS employees they will be absorbed into County Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured that all Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) employees will be absorbed in the Nairobi...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Badi formally hands over all NMS functions to Governor Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi officially handed over all transferred functions back to Nairobi County Government...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Grand Mullah blasts Koome, Mwilu for lining up to receive President Ruto at National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has hit out at Chief Justice Martha Koome and her deputy Philomena Mwilu for their...

7 hours ago