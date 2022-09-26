Connect with us

The Kenya-Uganda One-Stop Border Point in Busia/FILE

County News

Otuoma says measures in place to avert cross-border Ebola infections

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

BUSIA, Kenya, Sep 26 — Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has assured residents that all necessary measures have been put in place at border points to prevent the spread of the Ebola disease from the neighboring Uganda.

Governor Otuoma Monday said the county government was on high alert given the county’s close proximity to Uganda with country’s health ministry reported 34 suspected Ebola cases and 21 deaths suspected to have been caused by the virus.

Otuoma who spoke after assessing the state of preparedness in the county said he had been briefed on the prevention measures being undertaken at border points including electronic screening and a isolation of travelers who register abnormal temperatures.

“I made an impromptu visit to this place to see how prepared we are so as not to be caught off guard. I have been informed that there is electronic screening for temperature checks and an isolation room for suspected cases,” stated Otuoma.

The Governor also called upon residents to cooperate with health officials and report any suspected cases for quick action.

He said the idea is to have early detection so that necessary measures can be taken before the virus is spread.

“I want to urge you to be on the lookout if you see any symptoms (high temperature, coughing) report to the nearest health facility because prevention is better than cure,” he said.

Uganda’s health teams said they are still tracing people that may have come into contact with the virus.

The outbreak began in the central district of Mubende but has now spread to two neighbouring districts.

Uganda’s capital, Kampala, has no confirmed cases even as the country battles the fourth Ebola outbreak.

