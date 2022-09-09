Orengo suspends procurement, payment of pending bills in Siaya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIAYA, Kenya, Sep 9 – Siaya governor, James Orengo has suspended procurement services and the payment of pending bills until a thorough audit is done.



Orengo at the same time dismissed reports of an alleged construction of the governor and deputy governor’s residences, saying that there was no valid contract for the works.



Addressing the media at the governor’s board room, Orengo who was flanked by his deputy, William Oduol and the county secretary, Joseph Ogutu admonished a senior county government official who went to preside over a ground breaking ceremony for the construction works, adding that the official had no blessing from him, his deputy or the county secretary.



“The official went there without authority because of the caveats we have in place and in any case, the current budget has no allocation for the construction of the residences” said Orengo.



He said that his government will never engage in an exercise that has no authority in law and without budgetary allocation and assured Siaya residents that the scarce county resources will be put in priority areas.



Orengo said that the said officer will face disciplinary action.



On pending bills, the governor said that a special audit will be carried out to determine their authenticity.



He said that the pending bills will be paid at the end of the exercise and only if they are proved to be based on legitimate contracts and that procurement processes were complied with.



“If for any reason we find a bill that was not authorized in accordance with appropriate statutes and laws, we will not allow such to be paid” said the immediate former senate minority leader.



Orengo further announced an immediate halt to all procurement services within the county, save for emergency supplies for the public hospitals and sanitation.



He said that his government will undertake a restructuring aimed at improving services for the Siaya residents.