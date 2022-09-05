SIAYA, Kenya, Sep 5 – Siaya Governor, James Orengo has exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of the Azimio la umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga that the just concluded general elections were bungled.
Orengo, who is Odinga’s lead counsel in the petition challenging the declaration of deputy president, William Ruto as the president elect at the same time called on Kenyans to maintain peace as they wait for the outcome and even after the court delivers its judgement.
He was speaking at St. Catherine Yogo Catholic church in east Ugenya location in Siaya where he joined other worshippers for a Sunday service. He was accompanied by his wife, Betty, East Ugenya MCA elect, Fred Omoro and West Ugenya MCA elect, Andericus Oduor Odongo.
“We want peace to prevail tomorrow during and after the judgement and as ODM and Azimio coalition, we are confident that the verdict will be fair” he said.
He said that they expect the supreme court to agree with them that the elections were not fair and that the IEBC chair used foreigners from Venezuela to hack into the IEBC system and interfere with the results.
“The court will prove that Raila Odinga was denied victory by mercenaries from Venezuela” said the Siaya governor.
Orengo at the same time hailed president Uhuru Kenyatta for keeping off politics during the electioneering period and even during this period that the country was waiting for the judgement.
Kenya
Orengo exudes confidence that supreme court judgement will be fair
SIAYA, Kenya, Sep 5 – Siaya Governor, James Orengo has exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of the Azimio la umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga that the just concluded general elections were bungled.
Popular
Presidential Petitions
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The High-Level Panel of Eminent Jurists that arrived in Kenya on 28 August 2022 to observe the proceedings of...
Top stories
Nairobi (AFP), Sep 5 – Kenyans anxiously awaited a Supreme Court ruling Monday on petitions challenging the outcome of the August presidential election, with...
Top stories
Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 4 – President-Elect William Ruto has pledged to address the challenges facing institutions of higher learning by pumping more funds to...
NATIONAL NEWS
Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 4-President-Elect William Ruto has now said that his Government will work with the county government administration over the next 1-2 months...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the second suspected wildlife and drug trafficker wanted in the United States...
Presidential Petitions
NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – The Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have denounced notices calling for nationwide demonstrations after the...
NATIONAL NEWS
Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 4-The National Police Service has warned the public against gathering at the Supreme Court on Monday when judges are expected to...
Presidential Petitions
NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – President-Elect William Ruto and other leaders from his Kenya Kwanza alliance were in Nakuru Sunday, for prayers as the...