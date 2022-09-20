Oraro elected Kisumu County Assembly Speaker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 20 – Elisha Jack Oraro, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party favorite, has been elected as the third Speaker of Kisumu County Assembly.

Oraro got 25 votes beating his closes rival Samuel Ongou who got 22 votes.

The seat for the Speaker’s position attracted four candidates, with the other two candidates getting nil votes in the 1st round.

In the 1st round, Oraro came first garnering 24 votes with Ongou coming second with 23 votes.

Clerk to the Assembly Owen Ojuok who oversaw the election announced that no candidate garnered two thirds of the votes forcing a second round that needed a simple majority.

Oraro, was the favourite for both ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

On Monday evening, the duo attended an evening dinner meeting with the Assembly MCAs. Only 23 MCAs attended the meeting with others boycotting.

They boycott would later bring trouble to four nominated MCAs who were sworn in despite a court order from ODM party barring them from being sworn.

However, the four MCAs would later be sworn in after a spirited efforts by a section of MCAs who claimed that the communication on the court’s issue was irregularly presented in the floor of the Assembly.

“Mr Clerk, you can’t sneak in a communication in the middle of swearing in,” said Moses Ochele, MCA Kano Wawidhi.

The protest vote on the ODM candidate exposes how much the MCAs have defied the party’s position and by extension ignoring a meeting called by their party leader.

In his acceptance speech, Oraro called for unity in the Assembly and told members to let the election go.

He promised to work within the laws of the country and that which governs the running of the Assembly.

“I am the Speaker for all the MCAs, let’s work in unity,” he appealed.

Oraro was first elected in 2019 after Speaker Onyango Oloo was impeached.