Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Oraro got 25 votes beating his closest rival Samuel Ongou who got 22 votes. /COURTESY

Kenya

Oraro elected Kisumu County Assembly Speaker

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 20 – Elisha Jack Oraro, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party favorite, has been elected as the third Speaker of Kisumu County Assembly.

Oraro got 25 votes beating his closes rival Samuel Ongou who got 22 votes.

The seat for the Speaker’s position attracted four candidates, with the other two candidates getting nil votes in the 1st round.

In the 1st round, Oraro came first garnering 24 votes with Ongou coming second with 23 votes.

Clerk to the Assembly Owen Ojuok who oversaw the election announced that no candidate garnered two thirds of the votes forcing a second round that needed a simple majority.

Oraro, was the favourite for both ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

On Monday evening, the duo attended an evening dinner meeting with the Assembly MCAs. Only 23 MCAs attended the meeting with others boycotting.

They boycott would later bring trouble to four nominated MCAs who were sworn in despite a court order from ODM party barring them from being sworn.

However, the four MCAs would later be sworn in after a spirited efforts by a section of MCAs who claimed that the communication on the court’s issue was irregularly presented in the floor of the Assembly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Mr Clerk, you can’t sneak in a communication in the middle of swearing in,” said Moses Ochele, MCA Kano Wawidhi.

The protest vote on the ODM candidate exposes how much the MCAs have defied the party’s position and by extension ignoring a meeting called by their party leader.

In his acceptance speech, Oraro called for unity in the Assembly and told members to let the election go.

He promised to work within the laws of the country and that which governs the running of the Assembly.

“I am the Speaker for all the MCAs, let’s work in unity,” he appealed.

Oraro was first elected in 2019 after Speaker Onyango Oloo was impeached.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PS Macharia says problems Kenyans in Middle East face due to cultural differences

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau claims the problems facing Kenyans working in Middle Eastern countries are due to...

11 mins ago

Kenya

Speaker Kingi commits to ensuring Senators are well facilitated

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has committed to ensuring that Senators of the 13th Parliament are well facilitated for them...

38 mins ago

Kenya

Court ejects Parents Association chairman Maiyo from office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Embattled National Parents Association (NPA) chairman Nicholas Maiyo has been removed from office by a court order. Justice Hedwig Ong’udi...

56 mins ago

Kenya

Chaos rock Kisumu County Assembly during MCAs’ swearing in

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 20 – There was an interruption during the swearing in of the 47 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) at the Kisumu...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

Why electric mobility should top President Ruto’s economic agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – It is time electric mobility became the norm in Kenya. This will unlock thousands of new decent jobs, manage...

3 hours ago

JOBS

PSC extends application deadline for Principal Secretary posts to next Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has extended the deadline for application for Principal Secretaries posts by another seven days....

3 hours ago

Kenya

Speaker Kingi urges Senators to be patriotic, strengthen devolution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has urged all 67 Senators in the 13th Parliament to “nurture a sense of Senatorial...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu graft case adjourned, DPP to present 2 witnesses in October

Milimani Anti-Corruption Court will reconvene on October 14 for the continued hearing of the case when the prosecution is expected to present two more...

5 hours ago