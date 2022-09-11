Connect with us

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya. /FILE.

Kenya

Oparanya labels Azimio defectors ‘political fraudsters’ out to seek favors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has labeled leaders decamping from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza as “political fraudsters” who were out to look for their own selfish interests.

Oparanya stated that such leaders are insincere and are only shifting their allegiance “to seek favors.”

“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

The top brass of the Azimio team has accused President-Elect William Ruto of enticing the leaders to weaken any opposition.

The incoming President has denied the claims noting that the leaders are joining him out of their own volition.

“Kenya is a multi-party, and we must respect that. We do not want to return to the old dark days of the KANU regime,” Oparanya said.

In recent weeks, the Azimio camp led by Raila Odinga has suffered defections that are now threatening to weaken its grip as it readies to play the opposition role.

A long-time ally of Odinga, former Kisii Governor James Ongwae was the latest to decamp from Azimio and join the Ruto camp.

Ongwae on Friday led a delegation of a section of Kisii leaders who met Ruto and declared their allegiance to him.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader challenged President-Elect Ruto to focus on strengthening the opposition instead of weakening it.

“We must have a strong opposition that will oversight the ruling party and their promises,” Oparanya said.

Other leaders who have abandoned Azimio include – former Governors Professor Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Kiraitu Muringi (Meru), and Jack Ranguma (Kisumu).

Others are – Mandera Senator Ali Roba, as well as Tiaty MP William Kamket and Ugenya MP David Ochieng.  

Azimio Deputy Party Leader Martha Karua has hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, to find out whether the Supreme Court handled the 2022 presidential petition well.

