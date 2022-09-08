Omtatah says has not joined Kenya Kwanza despite voting for Kingi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8- Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has said that his vote to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi does not mean that he has joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Omtatah who was elected on a National Reconstruction Alliance in his introductory remarks on Thursday told the house that he voted for Kingi because he believes in his leadership, but said he will remain independent.

Kingi was elected Senate Speaker after garnering 46 votes.

“I voted for you but that does not mean that I joined Kenya Kwanza. I’m a member of the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) and I will guard my autonomy jealously. I will vote on issues and on conviction; I will not be whipped to vote on anything ,” Omtatah stated.

On his part Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen urged Speaker Kingi to lead the house in strengthening devolution, noting that the Senate is the custodian of devolution.

He noted that there is a Bill pending in both houses that deals with oversight responsibilities of the Senate, which if finalized he said would see the Senate strengthened in delivering its mandate.

“For far too long this house prayed that they have a leadership that believes in strengthening devolution and protecting the functions for senators. If these things can be achieved in the next two or three weeks, we would have achieved more than what we achieved in the last 10 years,” Murkomen stated.

“I believe that through you and with the Kenya Kwanza team and the leadership of President William Ruto this house will be a house of honor… You are the best choice,” Murkomen added.

Other Senators who spoke including Kakamega’s Bonnie Khalwale and Nandi’s Samson Cheragei congratulated Kingi on his election as Speaker adding that they were looking forward to his firm leadership.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have worked with you before and it’s an honor to have you lead us as we deliver on our mandate,” Cheragei stated.

“We don’t want to demand that we are the senior house but we want to prove that we are the senior house,” Khalwale stated.

“We are looking forward to a house where we can give meaningful contributions as nominated Senators and particularly women,” stated Nominated Senator Gloria Magoma Orwoba.

I have had an opportunity to get to know you in the past… You provided posters for my campaign to be a member of the Pwani University Students’ Council and paid my school fees… It was my time to give back – Methu Muhia, Sen. Nyandarua, on why he voted for Speaker Kingi.

“This is a great moment for Kenya, we have gotten the best speaker,” stated Nominated Senator Veronica Maina.