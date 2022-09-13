‘Ombea Adui Yako’ song sends Kenyans wild at Kasarani stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenyans at the Kasarani stadium went wild on Tuesday when the ‘Ombea Adui Yako’ song by Peace Mulu was played.

The song, loosely translated in English to ‘pray for your enemy’ saw Kenyans rise to their feet and sing along.

The scenes inside the stadium were breathtaking with Kenyans appreciating the meaning and lyrics of the song.

Due to public demand, the song had to be played twice.

60, 000 Kenyans filled the stadium to witness the Inauguration of President-Elect William Ruto.

After the Supreme Court upheld his victory President-Elect Ruto extended a hand of brotherhood to his competitors including his main competitor Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto stated that the former Prime Minister was not his enemy and committed to accord him a respectful retirement.

Odinga who was fifth time unlucky to clinching the Presidency lost to Ruto in the August 9, 2022, hotly contested election.

He unsuccessfully petitioned Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.