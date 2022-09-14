NPS Lauds Security Agencies for Outstanding Performance During Polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – Police Headquarters has lauded security agencies across the country for what it described as commendable execution of their mandate during the electioneering period, including last month’s August 9 polls.

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow said in a statement Wednesday that the conduct of police in the campaign period demonstrates that the intense hours of preparations meant to ensure peaceful elections had paid off.

“During this momentous period, without a doubt, the Service performed exemplarily, proved to the world that we had collectively made a turnaround and are primed to tackle the abounding 21st-century policing challenges, including attendant threats to law and order,” Gabow said.

To achieve this feat, Gabow said that the National Police Service (NPS) collaborated with other stakeholders within the electoral environment, the public security sector, development partners and the public.

Going forward, the acting IG said that the NPS should endeavor to build on such partnerships and collaborative engagements, which he notes boosted their delivery of peaceful polls.

Gabow further said that several stakeholders have commended the Service for the professional conduct exhibited by all officers before, during, and after the August polls, a move he says shows police performed their duties well.

“This notable conduct was premised on democratic policing ideals and respect for human rights that we adopted, hence the absence of any notable negative incident but rather, abundant warm words of appreciation and encouragement from imminent personalities and entities from across the world,” he said.

He singled out the tribute by former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete, who led the East Africa Community Observer Mission in Kenya who lauded the NPS for their professionalism during the elections.

“The above acknowledged, the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E Dr. William Samoei Ruto, during his inauguration ceremony equally noted and applauded the performance of the security sector during the entire electoral process,” he added.

He called on the security officers across the country to amplify such democratic policing good practices, entrenching them as an integral aspect of their core-policing norm.

Gabow further lauded the move by President William Ruto to start the process of ensuring financial autonomy of police saying it will transform the force.

“We wholeheartedly welcome this move, since this autonomy shall go a long way to empower the Service plan ahead and provide services in a timely, proactive and transformative way,” he said.

Moving forward, Gabow urged the police to let us continue observing democratic policing tenets and respect for human rights while maintaining law and order.

“Let us all strive to serve with the consent and support of the communities that we police. Being responsive to the needs of the public is therefore our new bare minimal way of serving and collaborating with the public,” Gabow said.