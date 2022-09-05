Nine issues in presidential petition Supreme Court will rule on

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – With the Supreme Court expected to deliver a verdict on Monday on the presidential petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s victory, focus will be on nine key issues of determination.

The seven-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome will be seeking to rule on whether the technology deployed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the conduct of August 9, 2022, met the standards of integrity, verifiability, security, and transparency to guarantee accurate and verifiable results.

Whether there was interference in the uploading and transmission of polling station results from the polling stations to the IEBC public portal.

Was there a difference between forms 34As uploaded on the IEBC public portal, forms 34As received at the national tallying center, and forms 34As issued to the agents at the polling stations?

Whether the postponement of gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa counties and parliamentary polls in Kitui Rural, Kachileba, Rongai, and Pokot South constituencies and electoral wards in Nyaki West in North Imenti constituency and Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South Constituency resulted in voter suppression to the detriment to the petitioners in petition number E005 in 2022.

Unexplained discrepancies between the votes cast for presidential candidates and other elective positions.

Whether the IEBC carried out the verification, tallying, and declaration of results per the provisions of articles 138 (3)C and 138 (10) of the Constitution.

Whether the President-Elect attained 50 percent plus one vote of the votes case in accordance with article 138 (4) of the Constitution.

Whether there were irregularities and illegalities of such magnitude as to affect the final results of the presidential election.

What reliefs and orders can this court grant?