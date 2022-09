0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) now says allegations that its database has been erased are false and misleading.

In a statement posted on it’s social media accounts, NHIF assured that all the information contained in its system is safe.

The public health insurer further outlined platforms through which members can interrogate the system which include; dialing USSD code *155#, through ‘My NHIF App’, or by visiting the web portal.