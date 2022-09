0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The government has declared next Tuesday a public holiday for the inauguration of President-Elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during a press conference, the Assumptions of Office Committee headed by head of public Service Joseph Kinyua stated that the oath of office will be administered by the Registrar of Judiciary in the presence of the Chief Justice.

More to follow…..