Nairobi County Assembly during a session on February 18, 2021. /CFM

Kenya

Newly elected Nairobi MCAs to undergo orientation

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- Newly elected Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs) were set to undergo an orientation of County assembly at the City Hall building, County Assembly wing, ahead of the reopening this month.

In a notice, Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Edward Gichana informed the county legislators that the orientation will take two days that is Thursday and Friday of this week.

This will include morning and afternoon sessions.

“The orientation sessions shall include registration of the Members, collection of bio-data information, briefing on the use of the Chamber voting system as well briefing by the Clerk on administrative and legislative matters.” he stated.

Gichana pointed out that MCAs Elect will also be briefed on, among other things, the services and facilities available to the Members, they will also be facilitated to register for services and facilities including medical insurance and other related services.

He encouraged all the members including whose who have been re-elected to attend the session.

During the session, Gichana directed the members to carry with them the original National Identity Card or Passport, Kenya Revenue Authority Personal Identification Number (PIN) and the original Certificate of the Elected Member of the County Assembly issued by the IEBC Returning Officer.

They will also submit a duly filled and signed Bio-data form, and a copy of updated Curriculum Vitae.

“Kindly note that other additional documentation maybe required to facilitate application of medical insurance cover,” he added.

Former members have also been directed to conclude any pending clearance so as to pave way for a smooth transition.

The third Assembly is set to convene for a first sitting once the assembly will be fully constituted including nominated members and be gazetted by IEBC, followed by a notification by the Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

During the first sitting the County Assembly Clerk shall administer oath of office to all the members, which will be followed by election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Nairobi County Assembly has a total of 85 elected MCAs.

