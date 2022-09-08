Connect with us

New Speaker Moses Wetangula. /SCREEN GRAB

Kenya

New Speaker Wetangula pledges to enhance public trust in Parliament

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – New National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has pledged to enhance public trust in parliament as he begins his term.

In his maiden speech soon after being sworn-in, Wetangula further vowed to improve communication with other arms of government.

“In this 13th parliament, I undertake to prioritize 2 key issues: enhancing public trust in this house and parliament and nurturing and upholding committee between our 2 houses and between the national assembly and other arms of government,” he stated.

He further promised to be impartial while undertaking his duties.

He stated that he will be keen “to midwife through the parliamentary service commission live broadcast of committee proceedings and the full operationalization of Bunge TV channels to highlight the work done by this house and its member.”

He also showered praise on his predecessor Justin Muturi whom he described as a long time friend.

“Speaking of the Hon Justin Muturi, what many of you may not know is that he’s not just my predecessor, he was my roommate at the University of Nairobi at the school of law, he was my classmate, he is my agemate and a long-term friend,” he stated.

