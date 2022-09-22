NCCK urges MPs to focus on service delivery, not personal gain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has advised the recently elected leaders to concentrate on carrying out the constitutional mandate set forth by Kenyans and not to utilize their positions for personal benefit.

In a meeting at the Jumuia Conference and Conference Home in Limuru, they urged the leaders to concentrate on carrying out their responsibilities diligently and serving Kenyans as expected.

“We now call upon you to execute the mandate God and Kenyans have laid on you diligently and to the letter,” they said.

“The position you hold is not an avenue to enrich yourself, but an opportunity to serve and build the nation.”

NCCK went ahead to ask President William Ruto to commit his efforts and focus on delivering on the constitutional mandate of his office and the commitments he made to Kenyans during the campaigns.

“We especially ask that your government urgently puts in place measures to: bring down the cost of living which has spiraled to unmanageable levels and driving Kenyans into desperation,” they said.

“Declare famine and drought a national disaster to facilitate concentration of effort and resources to safeguard the lives of Kenyans and livestock from imminent death and malnutrition and strengthen state agencies and constitutional commissions.”

They have gone ahead and called the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to settle their issues rather than putting them in the public eye since doing so would call into doubt the authority of the body among Kenyans.

“However, Kenyans are concerned about the divisions within your ranks that threaten credibility of the electoral framework of our nation,” they said.

“We implore you to resolve your differences in the context of dialogue and mediation.”