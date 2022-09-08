Wetangula is National Assembly Speaker after Marende concedes after first round vote

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Former Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is the National Assembly speaker following Kenneth Marende’s withdrawal from the second-round vote.

Wetangula garnered 215 votes ahead of Marende who managed 130.

Earlier, Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko had to clarify that Bungoma Senator Moses Wetagula is qualified to vie for the post despite objections from legislators allied to Azimio La Umoja who questioned if Wetangula’s resignation as Senator was unprocedural.

While citing Article 74 of The Constitution, Kioko pointed out that Wetangula remains a public member until he takes an oath of office.

Also Read: