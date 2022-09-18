Connect with us

An aerial view of National Assembly chambers/National Assembly

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly members arrive in Nairobi for week-long induction retreat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 — Members of the National Assembly started arriving back in the capital on Sunday for a week-long induction workshop set to begin on Monday.  

According to the programme released by the Office of the Clerk, MPs were expected to arrive at the Safari Park Hotel by Sunday evening.   

Members will be inducted on their roles, the state of the economy, diplomacy and reputation.

On Tuesday, the lawmakers will be taken through Rules and Procedures of the House by a facilitator from the Directorate of Legislative and Procedural Services.

Security matters are also part of the subjects that the members will be taken through as they embark on performing their duties.  

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the MPs will be familiarized with the rules and procedures of the House, Budget Process and Public Finance, and Formulation of Laws before the workshop is concluded on Saturday.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula said in his acceptance speech that the retreat provides an excellent opportunity for MPs to thoroughly acquaint themselves with their mandate, the parliamentary processes, and the secrets and tools that will give them a head-start in serving the electorate.

In the induction, which mainly targets MPs who have made it to Parliament for the first time, the lawmakers are taken through the legislative process such as how to sponsor Bills, bring petitions, and issue personal statements.

The induction is normally conducted by senior parliamentary officers handling different matters in the House.

Chief Justice Martha Koome and Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s Chairperson Lynn Mengich are among key speakers lined up in the program to educate MPs on various legislative matters.

