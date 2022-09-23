Connect with us

Nairobi County Assembly. /COURTESY

Kenya

Nairobi MCAs to finally elect new Speaker Thursday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs) are set to hold their inaugural sitting next week Thursday after Governor Johnson Sakaja finally gave in to pressure and gazetted the session.

On their first sitting, the MCAs will take their oath of office and then proceed to elect the speaker.

A section of Nairobi MCAs raised questions over the delay by Governor Sakaja to gazette a sitting where they will be sworn in.

The county legislators led by Kilelesha MCA-elect Robert Alai argue the anomaly is affecting service delivery to Nairobi residents citing crucial agendas such as handling pending bills that cannot be discharged.

Some MCAs are also claiming that the delay is meant to sway MCAs from Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya to boost Kenya Kwanza’s quest for the Speakers’ seat.

Azimio la Umoja -One Kenya principals have already endorsed former Nairobi Assembly Deputy Speaker Ken Ng’ondi for the post.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party, which is also in Azimio, is fronting Harrison Wangoro Mwangi as its candidate for the position.

Mwangi unsuccessfully contested the Embakasi North MP seat in the August polls.

Kenya Kwanza has fronted Benson Mutura, the outgoing Speaker.

