Kenya

Muturi to deliver farewell speech at the National Assembly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi is expected to hold his valedictory at 11am.

A valedictory speech, letter, or performance is one that is intended as a way of saying goodbye when someone leaves another person, a place, or a job.

Muturi is the first Speaker to serve the National Assembly following the introduction of a bicameral Parliament, as provided by the 2010 Constitution.

However, he won the position after a second round of voting by Members of the National Assembly, beating former Speaker Kenneth Marende by 219 votes against 129 votes.

Muturi was re-elected and served from 2013 to 2022.

He joined President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza prior to the August 9 General Election as a Principal representing the Democratic Party.

He is currently in the Assumption of office Committee as a co-opted member.

