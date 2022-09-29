Connect with us

Speakers Emeriti Justin Muturi, and Kenneth Lusaka in Parliament, Sep 29, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Muturi says appointment as AG is a dream come true

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Former National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi has described his nomination by President William Ruto as the Attorney General as a dream come true.

Speaking following President Ruto’s maiden address to the joint seating of the bicameral house at the National Assembly, Muturi stated that it is an opportunity for him to work in a different arm of government.

“I am excited, for me its a dream come true, having started from the judiciary gone into Parliament as an MP and then as Speaker, I feel it is quite an opportunity for me to give service in different arm of government,” he stated.

Muturi is set to become the country’s eighth Attorney General, after his appointment by President Ruto.

He is pending approval of the National Assembly after which he He will replace Paul Kihara Kariuki who was sworn in April 2018 as the 7th AG by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Muturi’s rise comes after going against the wishes of his longtime friend Kenyatta not to support Ruto’s presidential ambition.

