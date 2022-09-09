Connect with us

Kenya's President-elect William Ruto speaks after the Supreme Court upheld his win in Nairobi, Kenya on Sept 5, 2022. [Photo/Agencies]

World

Mutahi Ngunyi ready for Ruto presidency after clearing from State House

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, who was one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, says he is now ready for President-Elect William Ruto’s government.

Ngunyi said he has already cleared his desk at State House where he served as Kenyatta’s Technical Advisor.

“Today I cleared my DESK at State House. And it was a JOY serving President Uhuru Kenyatta as his Technical Assistant,” he tweeted, adding, “Now we must PREPARE for a Ruto Presidency UNTIL 2032. And then Gachagua UNTIL 2042. And then Kiprop UNTIL 2052…and so on and so FORTH.”

He however, warned that Ruto will serve for 10 years, followed by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Ngunyi has been a heavy critic of Ruto as he campaigned for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who lost the August 9 election to the Deputy President.

