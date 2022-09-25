Musinga confident of expeditious clearing of CoA backlog after new appointments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The President of the Court of Appeal Justice Daniel Musinga has lauded the move by the Head of State to appoint six new judges into the appellate court.

Musinga, who admitted the court was overwhelmed by the backlog of cases due to a personnel deficit, said the additional judges will help expedite ongoing efforts to dispense pending matters.

The appellate court had a total of 23 judges prior to appointment and swearing in of 6 more judges by President William Ruto.

“We’re now 29 judges in the Court of Appeal out of an establishment of 30. We’d gone down to 12 judges! It was so painful to get letters from people whose cases had been delayed for years. We promise to deliver justice faster,” Justice Musinga remarked.

Musinga’s remarks came even as Law Society of Kenya President Erick Theuri indicated the the society would push for reforms to allow appointment of additional judges by expanding the current limit setting the maximum number of Court of Appeal judges at 30.

“We shall push to amend the law to allow for an increase in the number of judges. Meanwhile, we have high expectations regarding the quality of decisions from this Court considering most litigation ends at the Court of Appeal,” he remarked.

The launching of the two new permanent benches of the appellate courts in Nakuru and Eldoret has seen more principal judges elevated to the Court of Appeal including Justice Joel Ngugi who was among those appointed by President Ruto.

Justice Ngugi was sworn in alongside Justices Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir. Chief Magistrate Makori Evans Kiago and High Court Registrar Judith Omange took oath as High Court judges.

The Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu joined other judges in expressing confidence with regards to resolving cases expeditiously in the coming days and reduction of backlog that have overtime been dragging down the dispensation of justice in the courts.

Mwilu urged the Court of Appeal to set standards through efficiently administering justice.

“Indeed, the stage is set for the Court of Appeal to lead and set the standard through jurisprudence and efficiency in administration of justice,’’ she said.

A report issued by Justice Joel Ngugi on Friday outlined that out of the probable 640 cases filed in other lower ranked courts, 435 had already been resolved.

Rubbishing claims and bare brunt over backlog of unresolved cases in the judicial courts.

“Nakuru is the justice innovation hub. Since May, 640 cases have been filed at the Small Claims Court and 435 resolved. The Alternative Justice Systems model has seen 86 cases filed and 53 resolved,” Ngugi averred.