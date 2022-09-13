Museveni among foreign dignitaries in Kenya for Ruto’s inauguration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is among foreign dignitaries who are in Nairobi for the swearing in ceremony of President-Elect William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

According to flight radar Museveni’s official jet touched down at 9.10 a.m.

In an earlier statement posted in his Official Twitter account, Museveni said that his government will continue to foster good relations with Kenya and other East African Community (EAC) community for the prosperity of their citizens.

“I have this morning departed for Nairobi, Kenya to witness the inauguration of H.E William Ruto as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. We shall continue to foster our good relations with Kenya and the other EAC countries for the prosperity of our people,” he said.

On Monday, Ruto met with several Heads of States including Paula Kagame (Rwanda) Filipe Nyusi(Mozambique) and Felix Tshisekedi(Congo).

The incoming Head of State also met with the African Union Commission Chairperson Mousa Faki and Israeli Minister ahead of inauguration.

On Tuesday Ruto met with Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu and a delegation representing the Government and the people of Israel led by the Minister of Intelligence Elazar Stern.

While commenting on Kenya’s relation with Israel, Ruto said that his government said looks forward to increasing relations with Israel to pursue shared interests and strengthen ties, especially in agriculture, technology, security, among other issues for sustainable economic development.