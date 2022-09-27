Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Murkomen named Roads, Transport Public works Cabinet Secretary

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has been named the new Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public works, by President William Ruto.

Murkomen who is a close ally of President Ruto will now take over from James Macharia who has served in the docket for the past ten years.

He will now oversee major infrastructural developments in the country.

Following his appointment to the Cabinet, a by-election will be conducted in Elgeyo Marakwet to find his Senate replacement.

Murkomen is a lawyer by profession.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Murkomen beats Governor Tolgos to retain Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat

ELGEYO MARAKWET, Kenya, Aug 12 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has beat his main competitor the outgoing Governor Alex Tolgos and retained his...

August 12, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Mandago condemn attack on Raila in Uasin Gishu

The leaders appealed for probe while defending unhindered campaigns in all parts of the country ahead of the August 9 polls.

April 2, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto allies ask Kenyatta to publicly commit to peaceful transfer of power

Leaders led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika said they had accepted President Kenyatta's decision to back Odinga...

March 13, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA leaders vow to engage UN rapporteur over ‘state-sanctioned’ abductions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have condemned the abduction of digital strategist Dennis Itumbi by unknown people on...

December 24, 2021

County News

Lobby urges urgent govt intervention to address insecurity in volatile Kerio valley

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 –The National Council of NGOs has called on the government and other stakeholders to address persistent insecurity challenges in Elgeyo-Marakwet...

October 16, 2021

Sports

President Kenyatta mourns Kenyan Olympian Agnes Jebet Tirop

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined Kenya’s athletics fraternity in mourning Olympian Agnes Jebet Tirop who was found dead in...

October 13, 2021

Kenya

Lawyer seeks legal interpretation on lawmakers’ appearance in court as advocates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – City lawyer Steve Ogolla wants the High Court to give a legal interpretation of whether Members of Parliament can...

December 13, 2019