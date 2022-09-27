Murkomen named Roads, Transport Public works Cabinet Secretary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has been named the new Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public works, by President William Ruto.

Murkomen who is a close ally of President Ruto will now take over from James Macharia who has served in the docket for the past ten years.

He will now oversee major infrastructural developments in the country.

Following his appointment to the Cabinet, a by-election will be conducted in Elgeyo Marakwet to find his Senate replacement.

Murkomen is a lawyer by profession.