Lawyer Philip Murgor. /JUDICIARY

Kenya

Murgor questions why Forms 34A not transmitted in color, JPEG as shown in tender documents

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Lawyer Philiph Murgor who is representing Raila Odinga and Martha Karua in the presidential petition has questioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on why Form 34As were not transmitted in color and in JPEG form as provided for in tender documents.

Murgor submitted to the court that Form 34As from polling stations were transmitted in black and white and in the form of a PDF document, which he claims was interfered with and re-uploaded.

According to Murgor, a middle man was intercepting the forms, manipulating the results and re-uploading them on the IEBC portal.

“The tender document provided that KIEMS kits would transmit a compressed colour photograph image using JPEG. That requirement wasn’t changed unless it was changed quietly, fraudulently and with the intention of rigging the presidential election,” Murgor submitted.

Murgor also responded to IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane who challenged him to suggest a program that could edit a PDF document.

In response to IEBC claims that there are no applications that can manipulate pdf documents, Murgor says programmes for editing PDF documents are available for free. He lists a number of them and asks the judges to try using them at their own convenience.

He listed some examples including Adobe Acrobat DC, FoxitPDF editor among others.

Murgor went ahead to allege that the servers were not opened despite court orders.

In a quick response Deputy Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu asked him to stop any conversation about the server scrutiny report and that he would be allowed time to deal with it.

In his submission, Murgor insisted that the IEBC servers were interfered with and the election was rigged in the detriment of Odinga.

He said that Venezuelans didn’t leave the country and that they remained fully connected to the IEBC servers.

“The rigging was executed with military precision using foreign expert mercenaries,” he said.

