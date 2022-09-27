Mudavadi appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto’s govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi is now the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the third most powerful official in President William Ruto’s government following Cabinet announcements made Tuesday.

Mudavadi who was one of the key principals in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will be required to assist the Presidency in the coordination of ministries and state departments in liaison with the office of Ministry of Interior and Coordination.

President Ruto also appointed Former Tharaka Nithi Governor Kindiki Kithure who will work in coordination with Mudavadi in the supervision role.

“He will oversee the implementation of national government policies programs and project,”the President stated.

Mudavadi will also chair National government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultations and for transmission with the party coalition leadership in both National Assembly and the Senate.

He will also facilitate inter-ministerial coordination of cross initiatives and programs and also supervise and coordinate the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies and programs across ministries.

“Apart from this he will perform any other function as I may assign him,” President Ruto announced.