Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto when he joined forces with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi on January 23, 2022 when they formed the Kenya Kwanza initiative. /MOSES MUOKI.

Kenya

Mudavadi appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto’s govt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi is now the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the third most powerful official in President William Ruto’s government following Cabinet announcements made Tuesday.

Mudavadi who was one of the key principals in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will be required to assist the Presidency in the coordination of ministries and state departments in liaison with the office of Ministry of Interior and Coordination.

President Ruto also appointed Former Tharaka Nithi Governor Kindiki Kithure who will work in coordination with Mudavadi in the supervision role.

“He will oversee the implementation of national government policies programs and project,”the President stated.

Mudavadi will also chair National government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultations and for transmission with the party coalition leadership in both National Assembly and the Senate.  

He will also facilitate inter-ministerial coordination of cross initiatives and programs and also supervise and coordinate the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies and programs across ministries.

“Apart from this he will perform any other function as I may assign him,” President Ruto announced.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua’s portfolio beefed up as President Ruto assigns him duties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 27 – President William Ruto has outlined Deputy Rigathi Gachagua’s roles in his government. Speaking when he unveiled his new cabinet,...

18 mins ago

County News

Met agency forecasts rains in parts of Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin and Coast

Counties expected to receive the rains include Kisii, Nyamira, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, West-Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Busia, Migori,...

22 mins ago

Kenya

IG Mutyambai retires due to health reasons, replacement to be named

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has sought early retirement due to health reasons. The announcement was made by...

26 mins ago

Kenya

DCI boss George Kinoti resigns

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – President William Ruto on Tuesday announced that he had received and subsequently accepted the resignation of Director of Criminal...

34 mins ago

Top stories

University student leaders seek President Ruto’s intervention over HELB delays

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – University student leaders have written to President William Ruto seeking his intervention over delayed disbursements by the Higher Education...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Health Ministry maps out 20 counties at risk of Ebola Virus infection

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The Ministry of Health now says twenty counties are at high risk of the Ebola Virus Disease. Speaking during...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Police probe death of lawyer Paul Gicheru on trial for ICC witness tampering

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Police are investigating the death of lawyer Paul Gicheru who was on trial for allegedly bribing and intimidating witnesses...

5 hours ago

World

Govt says does not intend to stop flights from Uganda after Ebola outbreak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The government says it does not intend to stop flights from Uganda following the Ebola outbreak in Mubende district....

6 hours ago