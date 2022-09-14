MPs to begin week-long induction on Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 — Members of the National Assembly begin a week-long induction workshop in the city on Sunday.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula said in his acceptance speech that the retreat will take place at the Safari Park Hotel and will end on Saturday, September 24.

He said the retreat is an excellent opportunity for MPs to thoroughly acquaint themselves with their mandate, the parliamentary processes, and the secrets and tools that will give them a head-start in serving the electorate.

In the induction, which mainly targets MPs who have made it to Parliament for the first time, the lawmakers are taken through the legislative process such as how to sponsor Bills, bring petitions, and issue personal statements.

The induction is normally conducted by senior parliamentary officers handling different matters in the House.