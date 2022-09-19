MPs in Nairobi for week-long induction on roles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Members of the National Assembly are in Nairobi for a week-long induction workshop.

According to the programme released by the Office of the Clerk, MPs will be inducted on their roles, the state of the economy, diplomacy and reputation.

On Tuesday, the lawmakers will be taken through Rules and Procedures of the House by a facilitator from the Directorate of Legislative and Procedural Services.

Security matters are also part of the subjects that the members will be taken through as they embark on performing their duties.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula said in his acceptance speech that the retreat provides an excellent opportunity for MPs to thoroughly acquaint themselves with their mandate, the parliamentary processes, and the secrets and tools that will give them a head-start in serving the electorate.