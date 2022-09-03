Motorists on Nairobi-Nakuru highway in 10-hour traffic snarl-up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – Travellers planning to use the Nairobi-Nakuru highway have been advised urged to delay their journey or use alternative routes following a night-long traffic gridlock.

Motorists were stranded on a section of the highway to Naivasha since 8pm Friday and the road had not been cleared by Saturday morning.

KeNHA said the Northern Corridor, between Naivasha and Nakuru was the worst affected section due to a traffic accident near Gilgil weighbridge.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) urged motorists to use the Flyover-Njabini-Ol-Kalou-Lanet and Naivasha-Ol-Kalou-Lanet routes.

Truck drivers were advised to delay their travels until the situation eases at Gilgil Weighbridge.

Traffic jams are common on the highway, mainly caused by congestion and road accidents.