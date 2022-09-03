Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Traffic congestion on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on September 3, 2022. /Photo posted on @Ma3Route

County News

Motorists on Nairobi-Nakuru highway in 10-hour traffic snarl-up

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – Travellers planning to use the Nairobi-Nakuru highway have been advised urged to delay their journey or use alternative routes following a night-long traffic gridlock.

Motorists were stranded on a section of the highway to Naivasha since 8pm Friday and the road had not been cleared by Saturday morning.

KeNHA said the Northern Corridor, between Naivasha and Nakuru was the worst affected section due to a traffic accident near Gilgil weighbridge.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) urged motorists to use the Flyover-Njabini-Ol-Kalou-Lanet and Naivasha-Ol-Kalou-Lanet routes.

Truck drivers were advised to delay their travels until the situation eases at Gilgil Weighbridge.

Traffic jams are common on the highway, mainly caused by congestion and road accidents.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

NMS ready to hand over from next week as Badi says all tasks complete

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohammed Badi says the entity will start handing over 14 functions back to the county...

August 25, 2022

Top stories

PHOTOS: Sakaja’s day taking over as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Here are photos of Johnson Sakaja when he took the oath of office as Nairobi Governor.

August 25, 2022

Kenya

Govt Contains Swine-Flu Outbreak In Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The government has assured Nakuru residents that the recent reported Swine-Flu outbreak in Elementaita area has been contained and...

August 24, 2022

Kenya

Over 26 Governors elect to be sworn in Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Over twenty-six governors elect are set to be sworn in on Thursday, August 25, after they emerged winners in...

August 22, 2022

August Elections

Three escape unhurt after aircraft crash lands in Nakuru

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 13 – Three people including two foreign nationals have cheated death after a light aircraft they were traveling in crash landed...

August 13, 2022

Presidential Petitions

Sakaja headed for victory in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – Johnson Sakaja was headed to victory in the Nairobi Governor’s race. Based on results from polling stations, Sakaja was...

August 12, 2022

Presidential Petitions

Susan Kihika is the new Nakuru Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – Susan Kihika of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the new Nakuru Governor after defeating incumbent Lee Kinyanjui. In...

August 12, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta to tour development projects in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Tuesday visit parts of Nakuru County to launch various development projects. Security has been...

July 26, 2022