Former Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.

Kenya

Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party to dissolve, merge with UDA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Chama Cha Kazi Party has issued a 21-day notice to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to dissolve the outfit.

The Party Leader and the Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Moses Kuria has notified the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu that his party will be merging with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

President William Ruto is the party leader of UDA.

Kuria was among the 22 party leaders who joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in March 2022 and fronted President Ruto as its presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

According to the Political Parties Act, upon receipt of the request, the Registrar shall gazette within seven days the dissolution of the Cha Cha Kazi Party.

Consequently, members of the Cha Cha Kazi will be deemed members of UDA Party.

Nderitu will also remove Chama Cha Kazi particulars including its name, symbols, logo, slogan, and colors from the register, and its name, symbols, logos, slogans, and colors will not be available for registration by any person as a political party in the subsequent election following the merger.

She will also transfer the records, assets, liabilities, rights, and obligations of Chama Cha Kazi to UDA including their entitlement to the Political Parties Fund under section 25 of the Act.

