Supreme Court. /JUDICIARY

Presidential Petitions

Monday is a moment of truth and electoral justice: CS Wamalwa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says Monday’s Supreme Court verdict will mark a moment of truth about what transpired in the August 9 General Election and the vote tallying process.

Wamalwa asked the apex court to deliver justice after it emerged that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was not speaking in the same voice when Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto as President-Elect on August 15.

“What Kenyans want is not miracles. They want justice. We want Kenyans to be patient. Because we will know the truth and justice will be done,” he said Saturday at the burial service of the late Peter Mwangale in Bungoma County.

He wondered whether the Kenyans could trust the faction led by Chebukati, Abdi Guliye, and Boya Molu.

“Those of you who have been praising Chebukati that he is a hero, that he did miracles for you, the jury is still out. On Monday, we will know if Chebukati is a hero or a villain,” the Defence CS stated.

Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera led commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi, and Irene Masit to denounce the results announced by Chebukati, declaring Deputy President William Ruto winner of the contest.

Opposition chief Raila Odinga who came second claimed the vote had been manipulated to favour his opponent and challenged the outcome in the Supreme Court where a verdict is due Monday.

