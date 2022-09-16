Modi holds bilateral talks with Erdogan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Samarkand: Indian PM Narendra Modi on Friday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit here and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The two leaders also discussed ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of the people.

“Met President @RTErdogan and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between India and Turkey including ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of our people.@trpresidency,” Modi tweeted.

He had earlier said his country will stand beside Pakistan on the ‘Kashmir issue.

The SCO Summit got underway in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday with the participation of the leaders of its members including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

