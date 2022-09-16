Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

World

Modi holds bilateral talks with Erdogan

Published

Samarkand:  Indian PM Narendra Modi on Friday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit here  and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The two leaders also discussed ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of the people.

“Met President @RTErdogan and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between India and Turkey including ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of our people.@trpresidency,” Modi tweeted.

He had earlier said his country will stand beside Pakistan on the ‘Kashmir issue.

The SCO Summit got underway in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday with the participation of the leaders of its members including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The SCO Summit got underway in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday with the participation of the leaders of its members including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on sidelines of SCO summit: Indian envoy to Uzbekistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], September 13 – Ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit which is set to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on...

4 days ago

World

Indian democracy in good health under Modi govt: new data shows

Sydney [Australia], Sep 13: All objective indicators show Indian democracy is in good health, in much better shape than those of peer countries with...

4 days ago

World

India, UAE ink agreement on Education

India’s Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE on cooperation in the field of education.“The...

September 8, 2022

World

PM Narendra Modi backs economic, energy ties with Russia

NEW DELHI: India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday further backed economic cooperation with Russia as he told President Vladimir Putin that India is...

September 8, 2022

World

Free trade pact to bring quick economic gains to India, UK

Liz Truss, as the UK’s new prime minister — she will assume office on Tuesday — will likely stick to the plan of her...

September 6, 2022

World

PM Hasina says any problem with India can be resolved through discussion

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said any existing problems between Bangladesh and India can be solved through discussion. She also described India as...

September 6, 2022

World

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in 4-day visit to India to boost ties

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to begin her four-day visit to India from Monday and will focus on connectivity, energy and food...

September 6, 2022

World

India Sees US as Key Strategic Partner on Bilateral, Regional and Global Issues

India has reiterated that it will continue to engage with the United States on key issues such as energy security, curbing terror financing and...

September 3, 2022