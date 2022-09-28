Connect with us

A miner was buried alive following a Nyeri Wall collapse at a quarry. /COURTESY

Kenya

Miner dies after being buried in Nyeri wall collapse

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A miner died while another escaped when a wall collapsed at Thunguma quarry, Nyeri.

The deceased who is yet to be identified was mining stones on Tuesday evening when the accident occurred.

Confirming the incident Nyeri police boss Paul Kuria said that the duo was mining stones at around 6 pm when all of a sudden, a heap of soil caved in on them.

He said that however one of them managed to escape but his accomplice was not lucky and was buried alive.

Kuria said that other minors were alerted and embarked on rescue mission, but his body has not been recovered although recovery efforts are ongoing.

The police boss opined that they suspect the soil caved in due to effects of long dry spell that had hit the area.

The incident comes few months after authorities opened the quarry which had been closed for several years due to frequent death especially during rainy season.

