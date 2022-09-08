Miguna writes to Public Service Chief Kinyua demanding travel documents for President-elect Ruto’s inauguration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has written to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua demanding facilitation to travel to Nairobi for President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in next Tuesday.

In the letter directed to the Assumptions of Office Committee, Miguna gave Kinyua a 24 hours to facilitate his travel, specifically by giving him emergency travel documents and lifting red alerts issued to airlines in 2018.

“Your Committee has an overarching duty and legal obligation to ensure that our client is facilitated to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 5th President, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, without fail,” his letter reads.

Through his lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga, Miguna argued that government officials in the outgoing regime have failed to comply with court orders, which had directed them to facilitate his return to Kenya.

“Without an iota of legality, some notorious operatives of the outgoing regime forcefully removed our client from the Kenyan territory. Since then, numerous court orders have been issued against the officials of the outgoing administration, directing them to facilitate our client’s return,” he stated.

He now wants Kinyua to facilitate his return and replace his old passport.

“Accordingly, our instructions are to seek from you, which we hereby do, the immediate facilitation of our client’s return to his motherland. Further, may we have your earliest confirmation that all the red alerts and other unlawful restrictions that were ruthlessly imposed on our client have been lifted,” he said.