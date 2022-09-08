Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Lawyer Miguna Miguna was deported in 2018 and the government has resisted attempts to have him return to Kenya despite multiple court orders/FILE

Kenya

Miguna writes to Public Service Chief Kinyua demanding travel documents for President-elect Ruto’s inauguration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has written to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua demanding facilitation to travel to Nairobi for President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in next Tuesday.

In the letter directed to the Assumptions of Office Committee, Miguna gave Kinyua a 24 hours to facilitate his travel, specifically by giving him emergency travel documents and lifting red alerts issued to airlines in 2018.

“Your Committee has an overarching duty and legal obligation to ensure that our client is facilitated to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 5th President, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, without fail,” his letter reads.

Through his lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga, Miguna argued that government officials in the outgoing regime have failed to comply with court orders, which had directed them to facilitate his return to Kenya.

“Without an iota of legality, some notorious operatives of the outgoing regime forcefully removed our client from the Kenyan territory. Since then, numerous court orders have been issued against the officials of the outgoing administration, directing them to facilitate our client’s return,” he stated.

He now wants Kinyua to facilitate his return and replace his old passport.

“Accordingly, our instructions are to seek from you, which we hereby do, the immediate facilitation of our client’s return to his motherland. Further, may we have your earliest confirmation that all the red alerts and other unlawful restrictions that were ruthlessly imposed on our client have been lifted,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Veronica Maina, Sabina Chege, Karen Nyamu among Nominated MPs, Senators gazetted by IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has been allocated five nominated slots in the National Assembly list published by the...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Seven out of 41 applicants for Senate Speaker post nominated for slot

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Seven out of the 41 applicants who applied for the Senate Speaker post have been certified as duly nominated...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula, Shollei confident of victory in National Assembly leadership posts

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Outgoing Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Uasin Gishu women representative-elect Gladys Shollei have expressed confidence that they will emerge...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Nine applicants in Senate Speaker race submit nomination papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Nine out of the 40 applicants who applied for the Senate Speaker post have submitted their application before the...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo to fly Azimio flag in Senate Speaker race to battle it out with Kingi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will now fly the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya flag in Thursday’s Senate Speaker election....

19 hours ago

Kenya

Biden congratulates President-Elect Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United States President Joe Biden has congratulated President-Elect William Ruto following his August 9, 2022, win affirmed by the...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Duale says 4 dissenting IEBC commissioners must vacate office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale says Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera and three...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio, Kenya Kwanza hold PG meetings to agree on house leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Members of Parliament from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and Kenya Kwanza are holding their Parliamentary...

21 hours ago