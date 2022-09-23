Connect with us

Lawyer Miguna Miguna was deported in 2018 and the government has resisted attempts to have him return to Kenya despite multiple court orders/FILE

Kenya

Miguna announces changes in Home-coming date to Mashujaa Day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced a fresh date for his much-anticipated return to Nairobi after spending five years away in Toronto, Canada.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement-Kenya leader said he will travel to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on October 20 bringing it forward by four days.

The former close ally of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga had only hours earlier indicated he would make his trip from Toronto on October 24 and land at JKIA the next day at 8:20pm.

Miguna was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

In November last year, Miguna’s plan to travel back to Kenya hit a dead end after Air France declined to fly him over a Red Alert.

