Miguna announces changes in Home-coming date to Mashujaa Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced a fresh date for his much-anticipated return to Nairobi after spending five years away in Toronto, Canada.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement-Kenya leader said he will travel to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on October 20 bringing it forward by four days.

ARRIVAL DATE & TIME HAVE BEEN CHANGED BY POPULAR DEMAND.



Arrival: October 20, 2022 at 6.00 AM.



See you at the JKIA, Patriots. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 23, 2022

The former close ally of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga had only hours earlier indicated he would make his trip from Toronto on October 24 and land at JKIA the next day at 8:20pm.

Miguna was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

In November last year, Miguna’s plan to travel back to Kenya hit a dead end after Air France declined to fly him over a Red Alert.