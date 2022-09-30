Massa Salim appointed as Acting DCI Boss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The National Police Service Commission(NPSC) has appointed Massa Salim as the acting Director of Criminal Investigations for 14 days pending ongoing recruitment.

The DCI Director post was declared vacant following the resignation of former boss George Kinoti Tuesday.

“NPSC appoints Mr. Massa Hamisi Salim, MBS, ndc (K), SAIG as the Director Criminal Investigation in an acting capacity, until the position is filled substantively and competitively in at least 14 days,” NPSC said in a statement.

The announcement comes a few hours after NPSC advertised the vacancy in the Office of the DCI.

The Commission’s Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said that all interested candidates have seven days to apply for the position setting the deadline for October 6, 2022.

“Applicants must be citizens of Kenya, hold a degree from a recognized university,10 years experience in management and proven knowledge in criminal investigations and policing and meet requirements for chapter six of Constitution of Kenya 2010,” Kinuthia told Capital News.

All other requirements are outlined in Section 29 of the National Police Service Act.

The announcement on Thursday came two days after President William Ruto indicated he had received and subsequently accepted the resignation of Kinoti.

Consequently, President Ruto directed the National Police Service Commission to declare a vacancy and advertise the position.

In the interim, the Head of State asked the service to find someone who will serve in an acting capacity.

Kinoti has been at the helm of the criminal investigating agency since 2018.

His resignation was imminent after President Ruto accused him of being used to weaponize the war on graft and being used to persecute political opponents in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

President Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua put him on the spot for targeting people affiliated to their formation which did not enjoy the backing of the State.

Section 30 of the National Police Service Act provides that whenever a vacancy occurs in the Office of the Director of Criminal Investigations, the Commission shall, by notice in the Gazette and at least two daily newspapers of national circulation, declare a vacancy and request for applications.

Any person qualified in accordance with this Act may make an application to the Commission within fourteen days of the publication of the notice.

The Commission shall then consider the applications, conduct public interviews and shortlist at least three persons qualified for the positions advertised.

“The names of the shortlisted persons under subsection (3) shall be published in the Gazette. The Commission shall, within seven days from the date of publication of names under subsection (4), forward the shortlisted names to the President,” the National Police Service Act states.

The Head of State shall then within seven days of receipt of the names forwarded under subsection (5), by notice in the Gazette appoint a person as the Director of Criminal Investigations.

“For purposes of appointment of the Director of Criminal Investigations before the establishment of the Commission, the procedure set out in the Third Schedule shall apply with necessary modifications, except that the provisions in the Schedule requiring approval by Parliament shall not apply,” the Act states.