Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Moses Wetangula (Left), Kenneth Marende (Right). /CFM

Kenya

Marende, Wetangula among 21 applicants seeking National Assembly Speaker post

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former House Speaker Kenneth Marende and Bungoma Senator-elect Moses Wetangula are among twenty one aspirants who have submitted applications for the post of Speaker of the National Assembly.

The list issued by the Assembly showed Agano Party leader David Mwaure who finished fourth in the August 9 presidential race has also joined the scramble for Speaker’s job.

Marende who served as the speaker of the 10th parliament is seeking to make a comeback.

Although Wetangula is deemed as the favorite candidate to clinch the position due to Kenya Kwanza’s numbers in the House, his candidature has sparked questions.

He has to resign as Bungoma Senator, to be eligible.

Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Glady Shollei, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, and Homa Bay Town’s Peter Kaluma are among legislators who have expressed interest for the position of Deputy Speaker.

Others include Moses Kirima of Central Imenti and Farah Yussuf Mohamed of Wajir West.

The 349 members of the National Assembly and the 67 Senators convene for the first sitting of the 13th Parliament tomorrow to elect their respective Speakers after taking the oath of office.

The aspirants were last evening scrambling at Parliament to secure the mandatory 20 signatures of elected MPs to back their bid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To clinch the speaker’s job in the first round of voting, one must garner at least 233 votes in a house of 349.

If there will be no round one winner, the first two contestants will face each other in a run-off, that requires a simple majority to win.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

You’ll not choose the referee, Wetangula tells Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has told off Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga for choosing electoral officials who will...

August 24, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula, Kalonzo emerge as likely House speakers as alliances work to swing frail parties, independents

Ruto, who convened a Kenya Kwanza Alliance caucus on Wednesday, said ten of twelve independent lawmakers had pledged to back his alliance in the...

August 18, 2022

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to serve all Kenyans regardless of how they voted – Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – A day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared President Elect, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has announced that the...

August 16, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru, just like his brother Raila, is an ungrateful man: Wetangula

The FORD Kenya Party Leader said President Kenyatta who oversaw a purge of Ruto's allies in the ruling Jubilee Party turned against a comrade...

July 24, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto electrifies Kericho as Kenya Kwanza forces converge for mega rally

Ruto's lieutenants defended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, faulting instead President Uhuru Kenyatta for what they termed as coordinated...

July 24, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Jesus Winner Ministry leader who anointed UhuRuto blesses Ruto, Gachagua

Deputy President William Ruto attends Church Service at Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, Nairobi County.

June 19, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Your bid to be Raila’s deputy will end in ‘premium tears,’ Wetangula tells Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance co-principal Moses Wetangula has urged his former ally and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to stop...

April 28, 2022

Kenya

Majority of Kenyan leaders are ‘visibly insane’ and have mental issues – Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula says there is need for a law that will require candidates seeking various elective posts...

April 6, 2022