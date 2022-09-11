Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Man killed by thugs while defending girlfriend in Ruiru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – A 35-year-old man was on Sunday murdered while trying to save his girlfriend from three armed thugs who were ransacking her car.

The early Sunday morning incident in Ruiru’s Winners apartments took place after the man and his girlfriend were heading home after enjoying their evening at Ashaki grill in Thome Estate.

Unknown to them, they were being trailed by three assailants who confronted them when they arrived at their apartment in two separate vehicles at around 4:30 am.

Speaking to detectives about the incident, the apartment’s guard Samuel Wafula noted that Winfred was the first one to enter the gate of Winners apartments followed by Sigei who was driving a salon car.

“After the vehicles had gone past the main gate, three men forced their way inside, went straight to Winfred’s vehicle and began ransacking it,” Wafula told detectives.

“As the deceased was parking his vehicle, he saw the thugs confronting Winfred and went to her aid, wielding a rungu,” he added.

It was then that the armed thugs opened fire and shot the man on his abdomen before fleeing the scene, but the gunshot had already attracted the attention of police officers who were on patrol around the scene of the crime.

The deceased was rushed to RFH hospital in Ruiru by his neighbors who quickly responded after hearing the commotion.

It was while undergoing treatment at RFH hospital that Sigei succumbed to the gunshot injuries on his abdomen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Upon visiting the scene, Crime scene detectives based at Thika recovered two spent cartridges of 9mm caliber.

“Investigations into the early morning murder have since been launched and detectives are following crucial leads to unravel the suspects behind the murder most foul,” stated the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

Kenya

Oparanya labels Azimio defectors ‘political fraudsters’ out to seek favors

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has labeled leaders decamping from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza as “political fraudsters” who were...

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop! Junet had nothing to do with funds for Raila’s agents in presidential poll, Makau Mutua says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat has condemned allegations that Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed precipitated the Azimio...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Biden announces delegation to attend President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya September 11 – United States (U.S) President Joe Biden has announced the presidential delegation that will attend the inauguration of President Elect-William...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo formally congratulates President-elect Ruto ahead of inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader has formally congratulated President-Elect William Ruto as he prepares to take the oath of office...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo denies meeting President-elect Ruto before Senate Speaker vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied claims that he had a meeting with the President-elect William Ruto prior to his...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Balala will not be anywhere near Kenya Kwanza govt – Cherargei

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Allies of President Elect William Ruto have come out to say that Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala will not...

1 day ago

crime

Police rescue 16 Ethiopians in Kayole house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Police on Saturday rescued 16 Ethiopians detained for human trafficking in a house at Matopeni area in Kayole. According...

1 day ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto allied Farmers Party petitions Parliament to remove Cherera-four from IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Farmers Party – affiliated with President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has petitioned the National Assembly to initiate...

1 day ago