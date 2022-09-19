Connect with us

September 19, 2022 | Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha delivers his remarks during the opening of the 94th Music Festival Competition in Kisumu/Ministry of Education

NATIONAL NEWS

Magoha urges Ruto’s administration to shut down pornographic sites

Magoha who noted he has been labelled a dictator for calling for the blocking of the sites said he remains unapologetic.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 — Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has called for the shutting of all pornographic sites, which he says exposes children to huge amounts of inappropriate information at an early stage.

Magoha who opened the 94th Music Festival Competition in Kisumu on Monday called upon the new government to rein in sites which are inappropriate for children.

“My main concern as I exit the Basic Education sector, is that a decision will have to be made by this government or the next government to block the pornographic sites,” he said.

The CS hailed the Communication Authority (CA), the main sponsor of the Music Festival, for fronting a theme of “Responsible and Safe Use of Internet”.

He indicated that even though parents cannot totally block pornography for their kids, they can largely control what their children can access on the internet.

“We will continue to sing the same song to prevent our children from accessing these sites,” he said.

Magoha said Kenya can borrow from other countries that have successfully blocked access pornographic sites to underage children.

“In other countries like China, if you want to access pornographic sites, it is blocked for children,” he said.

He said CA should come out boldly to save Kenyan children from inheriting Western Countries behaviors which are detrimental to their growth.

The 94th Kenya Music Festival with a theme “Kenya my pride my future” opened its doors in Kisumu , after two years of cessation following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Magoha said the Music Festival event is his last public appearance as he thanked former President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving him the job.

“I want to thank the former president for having identified me, knowing very well that I am very difficult to work with, I hope I have not disappointed him,” he said.

