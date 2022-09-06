Maendeleo ya Wanawake urges President-Elect Ruto to reach out to mama Ngina

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO) has urged President-Elect William Ruto to reach out to former first lady mama Ngina Kenyatta in an effort to mend the broken bridges with the first family.

Speaking during a press conference, the organisation’s chairperson Rahab Muiu stated that this will be a defining moment for his legacy.

“Your Excellency President-Elect Dr. William Samoei Ruto, we say congratulations. You have worked hard and God has found it fit to give you this honour,” she stated.

The relationship between the two have been frosty after President Kenyatta supported Ruto’s rival Raila Odinga in the just concluded general election.