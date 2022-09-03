Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UN chief Antonio Guterres has said Ukrainian grain was 'desperately needed to address the global food crisis'

World

Long-term outlook cloudy for world food prices: FAO

Published


ROME, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) — World food prices declined slightly in August, despite rising energy and transportation costs and disruptions to supply chains, the Rome-based United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported on Fri

Meanwhile, long-term prospects for the global food situation remain negative due to a combination of cost, logistical, and environmental factors, FAO added. The overall FAO monthly index of food commodity prices fell 1.9 percent in August compared with July, which is a more modest decline than a month earlier when it dropped 8.6 percent. It was the fifth consecutive month the index contracted, though it still remained 7.9 percent above its levels a year ago, the report said. The declines come despite an overall increase in prices in several major economies.

Earlier this week, the European Union reported prices in August were 9.1 percent higher than a year earlier, a record for the euro currency zone. The United States has not yet released August inflation figures, but it reported last month that prices had climbed 8.5 percent over the year in July. The biggest component in the index, grains and cereals, saw a 1.4-percent decrease in prices, building on an 11.5-percent decline a month earlier after grain exports from Ukraine resumed. FAO said major factors in the decline in August were prospects for a strong harvest in Canada, Russia, and the United States, and continued but limited exports from Ukraine despite the ongoing conflict there.

Despite the consecutive decreases the Cereal Price Index was still 11.4 percent above its August 2021 value. The sub-index for vegetable oils was down 3.3 percent month-on-month, pushed in part by lower palm oil prices; dairy prices were 2.0 percent lower, as strong production from New Zealand helped keep inventories full. Meat prices were 1.5 percent lower due to lower domestic demand in some key producing countries, while sugar prices slipped 2.1 percent due largely to higher exports from India. However, the long-term prospects for food prices remain dim, due partly to high prices of fuel, transport, and fertilizer.

Heatwaves like the ones that gripped China, much of Europe, and the western United States are likely to become more intense and frequent in the coming years, according to climate experts. Growing levels of global food waste is another significant factor, according to the World Bank, while media speculations also point out that too much power in the hands of too few private food companies create inefficiencies in the global food system. According to the UN estimates, food prices could rise an additional 8.5 percent from current levels by 2027. FAO’s Food Price Index is based on worldwide prices for 23 food commodity categories covering prices for 73 different products compared to a baseline year.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Regional Priorities on Post COVID 19 recovery focus of the Africa climate week 2022

Though quiet, a very important meeting is happening in Africa this week-to share opportunities and challenges by countries on the continent on dealing innovatively...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

HESBON OWILA: Supreme Court verdict will define our true destiny

Truth, they say is sometimes stranger than fiction, and as Mario Puzo also adds, behind every successful man there is a crime. The flying...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Security intensified in hotspots as Supreme Court prepares petition verdict

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 3-Police Headquarters has ordered security be intensified in hotspots as the Supreme Court preopares to issue a verdict on the presidential...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC says fully complied with Supreme Court order on server access

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 2-The Independent Electoral, and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has maintained that it complied with orders of the Supreme Court to allow petitioners...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Four things to know about Kenya’s vote dispute

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 2 – Kenya’s Supreme Court on Friday wrapped up hearing three days of oral arguments in the case challenging the validity...

1 day ago

Presidential Petitions

Azimio, IEBC go for each other’s jugular on evidence of portal interference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Evidence tabled before the Supreme court by the Azimio leader Raila Odinga on alleged form 34A interception by a...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Somane counters Soweto’s claim on portal infiltration by Jose Camargo, says overlay misconstrued

Somane explained that the overlay was part of register printouts which were part of non-strategic election materials distributed countrywide across all the polling stations.

1 day ago

Top stories

Health Ministry inks pact with Johnson & Johnson Kenya on mental health

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The Ministry of Health has signed a collaborative pact with innovative healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to facilitate access...

1 day ago