SGR train from Mombasa to Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Lobby group wants President Ruto to rescind directive on exclusive cargo transport via SGR

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Okoa Mombasa has urged President William Ruto to immediately rescind two government directives that require cargo at the Port of Mombasa to be transported exclusively via the Standard Gauge Railway.

Khelef Khalifa of Muslims for Muslims for Human Rights stated that the President should publish the directive through a proclamation or a Gazzete Notice.

He pointed out that the President’s pledge to return all port service to Mombasa is laudable but so far nothing has changed on the ground.

President Ruto declared soon after his inauguration as the 5th president of Kenya that all port services would return to Mombasa, but Mombasa residents are yet to see concrete actions to fulfill this promise.

Cargo is still being forced onto the SGR, and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), is not allowing shipping lines to use Mombasa as their customs clearing point.

