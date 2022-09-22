Light moment in Traffic Court after woman shows up drunk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – There was a light moment at the Nairobi Traffic Court after a woman showed up while drunk.

The women identified declined to respond when she was called by the prosecutor and also declined to plead to the charges leveled against her despite long persuasion by the court.

The accused disowned her names and could not produce her identification cards, stating that she only had a copy of the passport which she could not produce before the court.

The presiding magistrate Martha Nazushi directed her advocate to give an undertaking that she will produce the accused person tumor or deposit the cash bail of twenty thousand failure to which she will be remanded at Kilimani police station until Friday.

According to the prosecution the accused person faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, she was arrested along Kilimani road in Nairobi.