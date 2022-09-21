Connect with us

Light aircraft crash-lands at Nairobi National Park, but no injuries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – A light aircraft crash landed at the Nairobi National Park shortly after it had taken off from the Wilson Airport, Nairobi.

According to police a trainee and instructor who were on the aircraft escaped without any injuries.

The plane, police say had taken off from the airport for training sessions when it went down about four minutes later.

The two were later picked up from the scene by a chopper after making calls for evacuation.

Witnesses said the two were not injured as they arrived at Wilson Airport and walked out of the chopper.

They were however advised to go and seek medical attention.

Langata police boss Monicah Kimani said experts are investigating the incident.

Accidents involving pilots and trainees are not uncommon.

