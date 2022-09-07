Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
KRA nab illegal brew in Thika. /COURTESY

Kenya

KRA nabs Sh40mn alcoholic products after raid at Thika based company aimed to curb illicit brew

Published

KIAMBU, Kenya, Sep 7 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has nabbed Sh40 million alcoholic products at a Thika based Vinepack limited, which is part of their measures to curb illicit brew production.

The firm runs a medium scale production of alcoholic beverages, which are supplied across the country.

KRA reported that the seizure of the goods was as a result of a sting operation carried out by its officers on Wednesday.

The goods seized include 33 drums of ethanol estimated at Sh16 million, 100 boxes of 10 liters Vodka estimated at sh2 million and 5,000 counterfeit stamps valued at Sh10 million.

KRA has been decrying the use of counterfeit stamps which contributes to a great loss of revenue.

In addition the surge of illicit brew has been threatening the lives of many Kenyans especially those that can’t afford expensive quality liquor.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

EACC allowed to freeze unexplained assets worth Sh278mn by ex-KRA employee

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13-The High Court has allowed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to freeze unexplained assets worth Sh278 million, held by a former...

May 13, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

8 hardcore criminals escape from Thika police cells

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12- Eight robbery with violence suspects are on the run after they escaped from Thika police cells on Wednesday. The Directorate...

May 12, 2022

crime

Police arrest fraud suspect in Thika

Nairobi, Kenya, April 26 – Detectives have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of engaging on fraudulent dealings and conning unsuspecting Kenyans of their...

April 26, 2022

Kenya

KRA steps up measures to contain smuggling along Kenya-Uganda border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has stepped up measures to contain smuggling of goods along the Kenya and Uganda...

April 11, 2022

Kenya

Man recorded driving off with screaming woman fined Sh 70,000

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 22- The man who was filmed driving off with a screaming woman has been fined Sh 70, 000 and his driving...

March 22, 2022

Kenya

We will deliver the DCI, KRA, EACC and Judiciary from State Capture: Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Deputy President William Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader has vowed to enact a number of reforms in...

March 16, 2022

Top stories

Keroche set to re-open after agreeing to pay Sh957m tax arrears in 2 years

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Keroche Breweries is set to re-open after signing an agreement with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to pay Sh957 million...

March 16, 2022

Kenya

Tabitha Karanja says KRA insensitive to plight of local manufacturers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja is now accusing the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) of being insensitive...

March 4, 2022