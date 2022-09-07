KRA nabs Sh40mn alcoholic products after raid at Thika based company aimed to curb illicit brew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIAMBU, Kenya, Sep 7 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has nabbed Sh40 million alcoholic products at a Thika based Vinepack limited, which is part of their measures to curb illicit brew production.

The firm runs a medium scale production of alcoholic beverages, which are supplied across the country.

KRA reported that the seizure of the goods was as a result of a sting operation carried out by its officers on Wednesday.

The goods seized include 33 drums of ethanol estimated at Sh16 million, 100 boxes of 10 liters Vodka estimated at sh2 million and 5,000 counterfeit stamps valued at Sh10 million.

KRA has been decrying the use of counterfeit stamps which contributes to a great loss of revenue.

In addition the surge of illicit brew has been threatening the lives of many Kenyans especially those that can’t afford expensive quality liquor.