Amason Kingi elected Speaker as Kenya Kwanza takes control of Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has been elected as the Senate Speaker after garnering all 46 votes cast following Azimio walkout.

According to house Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye the vote surpassed the two-thirds threshold of 45 votes.

The vote came after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka changed his mid yet again and withdrew from the Senate Speaker race at the last minute.

Nyegenye confirmed Musyoka’s withdrawal from the race with Azimio affiliated Senators staging a walk-out following this after a failed attempt to have the election postponed.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang and Nairobi Senator Edwine Sifuna said they had concerns over the lack of integrity.

Musyoka who was one of the seven applicants who had been certified to contest for the slot withdrew from the Speaker’s race in a letter addressed to the clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye.

“For the position of the Speaker of Senate, the following seven candidates were validly nominated as at the close of the nomination period; Issac Aluochier, George Bush, Karuri Fredrick Muchiri, Kingi Amason Kefa, Kinyua Beatrice Gathomi, Kuria George Njoroge and Musyoka Stephen Klaonzo,” Nyegenye said.