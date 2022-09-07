Connect with us

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa /FILE

Kenya

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa’s opponent in Aug poll Khaemba challenges win in court

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Sep 7 – Bryan Khaemba who was vying for the Kimilili parliamentary seat in the just concluded polls now wants the election of Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa nullified on grounds that he committed electoral malpractices.

In his petition, Khaemba urged the court to invalidate Barasa’s win arguing that he used public resources to campaign and accused him of shooting his aide Brian Olunga.

Khaemba who was vying on a DAP-K ticket further wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to order a fresh election for the Kimili constituency.

“The petitioner challenges the validity of the election for the Member of National Assembly, Kimilili Constituency on grounds that it was done in accordance with the constitution as it was marred with violence perpetrated by Barasa,” reads part of the petition.

Barasa was re-elected after garnering 26,861 votes, followed by Khaemba (DAP-K) who managed 9,497 votes.

On August 24, 2022 he denied murdering his opponent’s aide when he appeared before a Kakamega court.

He was released on a Sh10mn bond.

According to police, the shooting occurred at Chebukwabi polling station when Khaemba and his aide went to oversee the vote counting process.

A police report stated that “Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled.”

The report indicated that the aide was rushed to the Kimilili Sub-County hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. “Scene visited by the police accompanied by Scenes of Crime Personnel from Bungoma County, where the scene was processed and documented.”

