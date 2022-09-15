Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Reuben Kigame.

Kenya

Kigame says President Ruto’s administration overdoing religion

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Renowned gospel artist Reuben Kigame now says President William Ruto’s administration is overdoing religion.

Kigame through his Twitter account began by saying that during Tuesday’s inauguration, the evangelical wing of the church was overrepresented, terming it unnecessary.

According to Kigame, religion dominated the swearing in ceremony, which was coupled with performances that mostly featured gospel music.

“I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion. While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, the presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution,” he stated. 

Kigame said the church should play a neutral, prophetic, balanced and truthful role to provide true spiritual direction for the country.

“The church should congratulate the king but also be prepared to tell the king that he is naked should he be,” he stated.

President Ruto and First Lady Racheal on Wednesday hosted the the popular Tanzanian group, Zabron choir at Statehouse followed by a photo session.

On Thursday, the First Lady also hosted  prophets from Ghana and Zimbabwe.

The move has been seen by many Kenyans as part of plans by the Ruto administration to put religion at centre-stage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

State House staff clear wall-mounted photos ahead of Uhuru’s exit

Images shared by State House shortly after President Kenyatta hosted President-elect William Ruto revealed the conspicuous absence of prominent wall-mounted images on the corridors...

2 days ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Outgoing Presiedent Kenyatta hosts President-Elect Ruto at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday hosted President-elect William Ruto at State house Nairobi ahead of the inauguration set...

3 days ago

Top stories

PDF: Reuben Kigame’s Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22- Gospel musician Reuben Kigame has filed a petition to challenge the presidential election results in which William Ruto was declared...

August 22, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

‘You will be missed, remembered and revered’ : State House staff to Uhuru

The staff who convened for an inter-faith thanksgiving service to reflect on President Kenyatta’s 10-year rule heaped praised on the Head of State saying...

July 24, 2022

August Elections

Reuben Kigame launches manifesto amid clearance standoff

ELDORET, Kenya, Jul 8 – Reuben Kigame, a member of the Eagles National Alliance launched his manifesto in Eldoret on Thursday despite not being...

July 8, 2022

August Elections

President Kenyatta meets with religious leaders from Mt Kenya at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday hosted hundreds of religious leaders from Central Kenya Region at State House, Nairobi. With...

July 8, 2022

Kenya

160 election disputes filed with IEBC after registration exercise – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says 160 disputes have been filed following the conclusion of the registration...

June 8, 2022

Kenya

Ahsanteni Kwa Kazi! Uhuru thanks Kenyans ahead of Madaraka day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1-The final Madaraka Day celebrations for President Uhuru Kenyatta was done in style with a small event held at statehouse ahead...

June 1, 2022