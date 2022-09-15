Kigame says President Ruto’s administration overdoing religion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Renowned gospel artist Reuben Kigame now says President William Ruto’s administration is overdoing religion.

Kigame through his Twitter account began by saying that during Tuesday’s inauguration, the evangelical wing of the church was overrepresented, terming it unnecessary.

According to Kigame, religion dominated the swearing in ceremony, which was coupled with performances that mostly featured gospel music.

“I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion. While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, the presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution,” he stated.

Kigame said the church should play a neutral, prophetic, balanced and truthful role to provide true spiritual direction for the country.

“The church should congratulate the king but also be prepared to tell the king that he is naked should he be,” he stated.

President Ruto and First Lady Racheal on Wednesday hosted the the popular Tanzanian group, Zabron choir at Statehouse followed by a photo session.

On Thursday, the First Lady also hosted prophets from Ghana and Zimbabwe.

The move has been seen by many Kenyans as part of plans by the Ruto administration to put religion at centre-stage.