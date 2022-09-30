Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sample of basic commodities at a supermarket counter. Photo courtesy/ Amos Makhoha/ CFM

Kenya

Kenya’s inflation hits record high of 9.2pc in September

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Kenya’s inflation accelerated to a record high in September amid a continued increase in the cost of food, fuel, and housing.

Monthly inflation data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows the country’s overall rate of inflation in September stood at 9.2 per cent compared to 8.5 percent in August.

The rate of inflation has remained in breach of the government’s target of 2.5 to 7.5 per cent which is targeted and pursued to maintain stability in prices in the domestic market, for the fourth consecutive month.

“The rise in inflation was largely due to increase in prices of commodities under food and non-alcoholic beverages (15.5 per cent); transport (10.2 per cent) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.3 per cent) between September 2021 and September 2022,” said KNBS in a statement.

Further, the prices of commodities under furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance recorded a 10.7 per cent increase during the review period.

In the latest figures, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the percentage change in the price of a basket of goods and services consumed by households, increased by 0.9 per cent from an index of 125.58 in August 2022 to 126.73 in September 2022.

The month-to-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index increased by 0.3 per cent between August 2022 and September 2022.

Relative to August 2022, prices of maize flour- loose, beans and aromatic unbroken rice increased by 8.4, 3.5 and 2.9 per cent in September 2022, respectively.

A kilo of loose maize flour retailed at Sh84.95 compared to Sh78.38 in August, while the price of two kilos of unbroken rice rose to Sh534.82 from Sh519.85.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the same period, prices of tomatoes and carrots dropped by 10.2 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively.

A kilo of tomatoes retailed at Sh93.64 while carrots retailed at Sh91.48.

KNBS noted that a number of quick growing vegetables showed price falls in September as farmers recorded plenty harvest after the long rains.

The Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ Index, increased by 2.5 per cent between August 2022 and September 2022 due to increase in prices of Electricity 50 Kilowatts and 200 Kilowatts, which increased by 20.9 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively.

The rise in the cost of electricity was mainly driven by a 46.7 per cent increase in fuel energy cost. The price of kerosene/paraffin also rose by 14.6 per cent.

Transport Index increased by 3.6 per cent between September 2022 and August 2022. This was mainly attributed to increase in prices of diesel and petrol, which rose by 17.7 per cent and 12.6 per cent, respectively.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) expects overall inflation to remain elevated in the near term, due in part to the scaling down of the Government price support measures, resulting in increases in fuel and electricity prices, the impact of tax measures in the FY 2022/23 Budget, and global inflationary pressures.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Outgoing DCI boss Kinoti hands over to Massa Salim

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Outgoing Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has handed over office to Massa Salim who takes over in...

46 mins ago

Kenya

Court suspends IEBC decision to interdict deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) has suspended the decision by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)to interdict...

59 mins ago

Kenya

Taskforce on education reforms gazetted after President Ruto appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – A task force on education reforms has been gazetted following its appointment by President William Ruto. According to the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

6 million Kenyans listed in CRB for defaulting – Metropol

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 30 – Metropol, a credit management company now says six million Kenyans are currently blacklisted at the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Paul Gicheru’s Postmortem underway at Lee Funeral home

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 30 – The postmortem exercise on the body of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru who died four days ago is currently...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

High Court revokes degree requirement for governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The High Court has termed unconstitutional the degree requirement for aspirants vying for the gubernatorial seat. In his ruling,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja assures NMS employees they will be absorbed into County Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured that all Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) employees will be absorbed in the Nairobi...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Badi formally hands over all NMS functions to Governor Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi officially handed over all transferred functions back to Nairobi County Government...

7 hours ago