Kenyans paint Kasarani stadium yellow ahead of Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenyans who thronged the Kasarani Stadium to witness President-Elect inauguration’s, donned yellow attires of different shades with others carrying branded displays depicting their love for the fifth head of state.

The jubilation inside the stadium was deafening as Kenyans were treated to entertainment.

President-Elect William Ruto is set to be accorded a 21-gun salute soon after he takes oath of office.

Ruto will be sworn into office as Kenya’s fifth President taking over the rein from outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His deputy Rigathi Gachagua will also take the oath of office.

Judiciary Chief Registrar will administer the oath in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Foreign dignitaries and local leaders have arrived at the Kasarani stadium the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

United States Trade Representative Catherine Tai is among the high-profile dignitaries who have already arrived.

Other delegation of senior officials from Japan, Israel, Palestine, France has already arrived.

Senate Speaker Amasin Kingi, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and a host of Members of Parliament are among local leaders who are present.